Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 531,625.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the third quarter worth $504,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $994,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

WAVS opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Western Acquisition Ventures Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

