Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 61,124 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

