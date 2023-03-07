Karpus Management Inc. Sells 18,825 Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 267,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

