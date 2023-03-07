Karpus Management Inc. Sells 21,936 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

NYSE GF opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.