Karpus Management Inc. Sells 618,031 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 618,031 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

