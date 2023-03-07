Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Edify Acquisition worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ EAC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

