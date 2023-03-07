Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.81

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $352.29 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023929 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,224,924 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

