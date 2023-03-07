Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $342.06 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00052342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023799 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,798,032 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

