Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider Acquires A$20,000.09 in Stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider Bryce Carmine purchased 181,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.09 ($13,422.88).
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Kazia Therapeutics
