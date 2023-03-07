Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider Acquires A$20,000.09 in Stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider Bryce Carmine purchased 181,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.09 ($13,422.88).

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

