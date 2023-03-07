KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have commented on KB. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. 126,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
