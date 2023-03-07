KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KB. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. 126,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

