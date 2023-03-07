KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
KE Trading Down 3.7 %
KE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,577,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $21.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.