KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KE Trading Down 3.7 %

KE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,577,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

About KE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.