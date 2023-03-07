Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 907,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kemper alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Down 2.2 %

Kemper Announces Dividend

KMPR stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,386. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.