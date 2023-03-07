Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

