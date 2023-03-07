Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

