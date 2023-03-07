Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$217.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$171.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.07. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$173.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,250. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,250. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.