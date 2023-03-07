Kinloch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $371.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $277.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.