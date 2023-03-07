Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.