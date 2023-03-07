Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, Director Rocky Dewbre acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, Director Rocky Dewbre acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at $435,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 358,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE KEX traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 241,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,132. Kirby has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.