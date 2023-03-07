KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
KIO remained flat at $11.32 during trading hours on Monday. 593,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,433. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
