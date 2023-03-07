KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KIO remained flat at $11.32 during trading hours on Monday. 593,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,433. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

