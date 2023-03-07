KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE KREF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.23. 416,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,449. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $983.29 million, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.