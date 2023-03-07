Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises approximately 3.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Kohl's Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KSS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 840,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

About Kohl's

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

