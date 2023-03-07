Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $104.23 million and approximately $6,350.18 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Kokoswap

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

