Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.25

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Komodo has a market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $491,385.61 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00168686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

