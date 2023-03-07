Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 5,284 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NL Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

