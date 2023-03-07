Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 5,289 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 1.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 122,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orange Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.