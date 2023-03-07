Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $71.78. 32,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 171,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a P/E ratio of -431.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

