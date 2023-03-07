Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,536 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Kyndryl worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

