L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

FSTR stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L.B. Foster Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

