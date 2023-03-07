L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX opened at $213.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.