L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $2,028,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $213.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.89. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

