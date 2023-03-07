Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 14,531 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 918.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

