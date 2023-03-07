Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

