Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires £29,970.22 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($36,039.23).

LON LRE traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 587.50 ($7.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 629.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 571.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

LRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.54) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.44) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.76) to GBX 770 ($9.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 665.57 ($8.00).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

