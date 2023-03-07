Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires £29,970.22 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($36,039.23).
Lancashire Trading Up 1.3 %
LON LRE traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 587.50 ($7.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 629.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 571.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Lancashire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
