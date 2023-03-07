Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 993,900 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Lannett Stock Down 2.8 %

LCI stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

