Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE LGI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,268. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

