LEMONCHAIN Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $195,867.81 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

