Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. 55,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

