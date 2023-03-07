LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 764,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LG Display Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 111,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. LG Display has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 42.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

