Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 5,763 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,622,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,215,000 after buying an additional 312,836 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,737,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

