Lido Advisors LLC Buys 13,109 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.