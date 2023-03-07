Lido Advisors LLC Buys 891 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $368,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 49,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.