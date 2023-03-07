Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

