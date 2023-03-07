Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,902.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

