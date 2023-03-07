Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $259.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

