Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.