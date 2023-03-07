Lido Advisors LLC Sells 871 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.