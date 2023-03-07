LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.82. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 50,352 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $666,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $968,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

