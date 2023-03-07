Linamar (LIMAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

LIMAF opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. Linamar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $57.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

