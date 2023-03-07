Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $361.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Linde
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Linde Price Performance
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Linde Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
