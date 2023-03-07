Liquity USD Achieves Market Cap of $232.37 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $232.37 million and $53,639.76 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00423963 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.36 or 0.28657097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 231,246,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.